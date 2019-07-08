Gold Cup: Mexico beats U.S. men in final

United States men's soccer coach Gregg Berhalter (R) now has eight wins, three losses and a draw since taking over as manager in December. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

July 8 (UPI) -- Mexico's men's soccer team edged the United States 1-0 in the Gold Cup final, getting a goal in the 73rd minute from Jonathan dos Santos Sunday at Solider Field in Chicago.

"When I think about the game tonight, I think over the course of 90 minutes, Mexico was the better team," USA coach Gregg Berhalter told reporters.

Mexico's narrow victory denied the USA of back-to-back titles at the tournament. Mexico has now won two of the last three and four of the last six Gold Cup titles.

The U.S. men's team failed to convert on several first half chances, being repeatedly denied by goalie Guillermo Ochoa. Mexico's Andres Guardado also denied USA star Jordan Morris of a goal by heading his shot off the line in the 51st minute.

Striker Rodolfo Pizarro sent a cross into the box from the right flank during the game's lone scoring sequence.

Fellow forward Raul Jimenez brought down the feed at the top of the box. Jimenez blindly heeled a short pass to dos Santos, who ripped a left-footed shot off the crossbar.

The attempt bounced in behind USA goalie Zack Steffen.

"It's disappointing to lose a final," USA midfielder Michael Bradley told Fox Sports. "We had some good chances. Obviously you know getting the first goal can go a long way toward winning the game.

"I thought we had a good start to the game. If anything, the beginning of the second half wasn't what it needed to be. They were able to get a little momentum and get their goal. Tough way to lose."

Mexico dominated possession in the match, holding the ball 57 percent of the time. The Gold Cup champions also had 20 shots on goal, compared to 11 for the U.S. men.

"I think what we lacked was some of the calmness, some of the composure," Berhalter said. "We knew it was going to be a big event. We knew it was going to be a semi-hostile crowd. I think the calmness is what we lacked -- and Mexico certainly had it."

The USA owns a 19-35-15 record against Mexico. Mexico is on a 10 game winning streak.