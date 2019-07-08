Copa America: Gabriel Jesus leads Brazil over Peru, gets sent off

Brazil has nine Copa America titles after beating Peru 3-1 in the 2019 final Sunday at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. Photo by Fernando Bizerra/EPA-EFE

July 8 (UPI) -- Gabriel Jesus scored a goal and assisted another before being sent off the field with a red card during a 3-1 win against Peru in Sunday's 2019 Copa America final.

Brazil fended off Peru for the final 20 minutes despite playing one man down at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

Jesus pulled off a series of beautiful moves while handling the ball during Brazil's first scoring sequence. The Manchester City star brought the ball down on the right flank before using both feet to maneuver around a defender. He then chipped a cross toward the far post, finding Everton for a one-touch finish in the 15th minute.

Peru went on to equalize on a 44th minute penalty kick from striker Paolo Guerrero.

The game appeared poised for a 1-1 halftime score, before Jesus struck again. Brazil's Arthur dribbled down the middle of the field during that sequence. He left a short pass for Jesus inside the box, before the striker sniped in a finish at the near post in first half stoppage time.

Jesus remained in the contest for the second half before receiving his second yellow card, resulting in a red card and ejection from the game. He earned the card for a challenge on Carlos Zambrano. Jesus left the field in a furious manner, kicking a water bottle and punching a tournament sign before being spotted crying on the steps leading into the tunnel for the dressing room.

Brazil picked up its third and final goal in the 90th minute on a Richarlison penalty kick.

Sunday's win in the final gave Brazil its first Copa America title since 2007. Peru hasn't won Copa America since 1975. Brazil battles Colombia at 9:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.