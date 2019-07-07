USA's Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates after scoring during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final against the Netherlands on Sunday in Lyon, France. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

July 7 (UPI) -- The United States Women's National Team scored two second-half goals, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 to win its second consecutive Women's World Cup title Sunday in Lyon, France.

The U.S. joined Germany (2003, 2007) as the only country to win back-to-back titles at the Women's World Cup. It was the United States' (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019) fourth-ever title in the tournament.

Megan Rapinoe, 34, became the oldest player to score in the Women's World Cup final after burying a penalty kick in the 61st minute that gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead. The penalty was awarded after video review confirmed Alex Morgan was fouled in the box.

"It's unbelievable just to know all the people in our group put in so much work," Rapinoe said. "We're crazy and that's what makes us special. We have no quit in us and we'll do anything to win."

Rose Lavelle put the U.S. ahead 2-0 with an impressive run in the 69th minute. The midfielder collected a pass from Samantha Mewis about 30 yards out and advanced to the penalty area. Lavelle danced past Netherlands defender Stefanie van der Gragt before firing a low shot into the net.

THERE IT IS! The @USWNT lifts the FIFA Women's World Cup for a record 4th time! pic.twitter.com/u4cDLMrfR6— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

Rapinoe won the Golden Boot after finishing in a tie with the most goals (six) in the tournament. She edged Morgan, who was named the Silver Boot winner, and England's Ellen White for the award on a tiebreaker.

Rapinoe also won the Golden Ball, which is awarded to the best player of the tournament. Netherlands goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal was awarded the Golden Glove as the tournament's top netminder.

The United States had multiple scoring chances but entered halftime in a scoreless tie with the Netherlands.

The U.S. had a flurry of chances in the closing minutes of the first half. Rapinoe, who sat out of the Americans' match against England in the semifinals due to a hamstring injury, was in the starting lineup and created high-scoring opportunities for the U.S. with multiple crosses.

In the 38th minute, Rapinoe crossed to Mewis, who came close to scoring on a header. The ball nearly squeezed under the arm of van Veenendaal, who managed to deflect the shot.

About one minute later, Morgan fired a left-footed shot from the box after another cross from Rapinoe. Van Veenendaal got enough of the ball to stop the spinning shot, which then hit off the goal post.

Van Veenendaal is putting on a show! The Netherlands goalkeeper makes another fine save on Morgan, and this #FIFAWWC final is goalless going into halftime. pic.twitter.com/5DDVyVjZQH— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

Morgan had a second chance in the 40th minute with another left-footed shot. The curling ball almost found the bottom right corner of the net, but van Veenendaal extended and made the save.

The U.S. held the possession advantage in the match. The Americans had 15 shots, with 10 on goal. The Netherlands had five shots, with one on goal.