Merel van Dongen (L) and goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal (R) of the Netherlands celebrate while Sofia Jakobsson of Sweden walks off the field after their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match against Sweden on Wednesday at the Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jackie Groenen (R) of the Netherlands, flanked by teammate Shanice van de Sanden, celebrates after scoring a goal during their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match against Sweden on Wednesday at the Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal of the Netherlands rises above players to bat away a shot during their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match against Sweden on Wednesday at the Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

The Netherlands national team celebrates after winning its 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match against Sweden on Wednesday at the Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Christen Press (R) of Team USA celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match against England on Tuesday at the Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Julie Ertz of Team USA kicks the ball downfield during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match against England on Tuesday at the Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Alex Morgan (R) of Team USA celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match against England on Tuesday at the Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Carli Lloyd of Team USA brings the ball up the field during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match against England on Tuesday at the Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Carli Lloyd (C) and Crystal Dunn (L) of Team USA race for the ball during their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match against England on Tuesday at the Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Christen Press of Team USA follows the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match against England on Tuesday at the Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jessica McDonald, Alex Morgan, Allie Long and Crystal Dunn (L to R) of Team USA acknowledge fans after winning their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match against England on Tuesday at the Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- The United States Women's National Team is one win away from capturing its fourth Women's World Cup title. The U.S. plays the Netherlands in the final Sunday in Lyon, France.

The Americans are making their record third consecutive trip to the final. The United States, playing in its fifth final, has reached more Women's World Cup finals than any other country.

The U.S. is the reigning world champion, while European champion Netherlands will make its first appearance in the final.

"I think the legacy that even the players want to leave is that it's bigger than within the team," U.S. coach Jill Ellis told reporters. "I hope the players feel they were put in an environment where they were encouraged to perform and to grow and give back. I think that's the bigger legacy of this team."

The U.S. team is a -238 betting favorite to win the final, compared to the Netherlands at +420, according to BetOnline.AG. The United States and the Netherlands are a +340 bet to draw.

BetOnline.AG's best best for the time window of the first goal in the match is in the opening 10 minutes. The longest odds for the opening goal are between the 81st minute and full time.

The best bets (5-1) for the correct score is either a 1-0 or 2-0 win by the United States. The next most-likely outcome (+650) is either a 1-1 draw or a 2-1 win by the U.S.

The Netherlands is a +1800 bet to win 1-0 and +2200 to claim a 2-1 victory over the Americans.

How to Watch

What: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal

Who: USA vs. Netherlands

When: 11 a.m. EDT Sunday

Where: Lyon, France

TV: FOX and Telemundo

Streaming: fuboTV and Fox Sports Go app