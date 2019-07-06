Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer advance to tournament's fourth round

July 6 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer recorded easy victories at Wimbledon on Saturday to advance to the tournament's fourth round.
Nadal took down two-time semifinalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the third round. Federer reached the fourth round for the 17th time with his 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (4) win against Lucas Pouille.
Federer will next face 17th-seeded Matteo Berrettini, who advanced with a 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Diego Schwartzman. Nadal gets Joao Sousa, who beat Dan Evans 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 on Saturday.
Nadal never faced a break point on Centre Court. He is now tied with Bjong Borg for eighth on the men's all-time list of most match wins at Wimbledon.
"I played a good quality of tennis," Nadal said. "Honestly, I felt very comfortable this afternoon out there. ... I did a lot of things well. That's why the numbers are positive."
Federer became the first player -- man or woman -- to reach 350 wins in Grand Slam tournaments. He and Nadal each have 35 match wins this season.
"I hope it's going to take a special performance from somebody to stop me, not just a mediocre performance," Federer said.
Nadal and Sousa play Monday at 8 a.m EDT. Federer and Berrettini play later that morning at 11:15 EDT. Both matches will be on Centre Court.