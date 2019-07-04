Women's World Cup: Netherlands' Jackie Groenen beats Sweden in extra time

Jackie Groenen (R) helped the Netherlands reach the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final Wednesday, setting up a matchup against the United States at 11 a.m. EDT Sunday in Lyon, France. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Netherlands midfielder Jackie Groenen scored from 18 yards out in extra time to help her squad beat Sweden 1-0 in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals, clinching a spot in the final against the USA.

Groenen scored in the 99th minute Wednesday at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France. The Netherlands battles the U.S. in the final at 11 a.m. Sunday in Lyon.

"To be perfectly honest with you, as long as somebody scores the goal that takes us to the World Cup Final, I don't really care who it is, as long as someone does it," Groenen told FIFA.com.

"I'm just so honored to wear this jersey, every single time I get the chance to do it."

The Netherlands held a slight edge in possession and shot attempts in the scoreless regulation period.

Groenen then found the ball outside the box in the first half of extra time. She took a touch before looking up and blasting a right-footed shot toward the near post. The attempt stayed low to the ground and had just enough on it to beat Sweden's diving keeper, Hedvig Lindahl.

"Now it's about the medal," Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said. "Ending up third of course feels a lot better than ending up fourth. We'll do everything in our power to try to do that. It's not a lot of time to prepare. We'll have to take a step back, have a look and come up with a game plan. It's tough right now, but it will be nice to have another match."

England battles Sweden in the third place match at 11 a.m. Saturday at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.