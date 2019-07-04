Wimbledon: Bernard Tomic fined $56,100 for not meeting 'professional standard'

Bernard Tomic's Wimbledon loss was the shortest men's match at the tournament since 2004. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Australian tennis standout Bernard Tomic has been fined his full Wimbledon prize money, which amounts to $56,100 in U.S. currency, for not meeting the "required professional standard" during his first-round loss to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Tomic's 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 loss to Tsonga on Tuesday was the shortest men's match at Wimbledon since 2004. He lost the first set in 18 minutes and the second in 17 minutes.

"It is the opinion of the Referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first-round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards," tournament organizers said in a statement Thursday.

Tomic can appeal Wimbledon's decision if he chooses.

Tomic was asked during his post-match press conference if thought he could be fined for his performance.

"What for?" he replied.

The 26-year-old was fined $15,000 in 2017 for telling reporters he faked an injury and was "bored" with Wimbledon after a first-round loss to Mischa Zverev.