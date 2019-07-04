Gold Cup: Christian Pulisic scores twice vs. Jamaica, leads USA to final

Christian Pulisic is hoping to lead the United State's men's soccer team to its second consecutive CONCACAF Gold Cup title. Mexico has won three of the last four Gold Cup titles. Photo by Alan Poizner/EPA-EFE

July 4 (UPI) -- Christian Pulisic netted two second-half goals against Jamaica in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals, helping the USA clinch a spot in the final against Mexico.

The star midfielder scored in the 52nd and 87th minute of the 3-1 victory Wednesday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

"Fans want Mexico, I want Mexico and I think the team wants Mexico," USA star Weston McKennie told Fox Sports. "I think we are pretty excited to take on this challenge.

"I think it's going to be one hell of a game."

The U.S. drew first blood in the ninth minute. Defender Reggie Cannon chipped a pass into the box for veteran striker Jozy Altidore at the start of the sequence. Altidore flicked the ball on to McKennie, who buried a shot past Jamaica keeper Andre Blake.

The U.S. held the narrow lead through the halftime whistle, before Pulisic got some insurance. Striker Jordan Morris attempted to give the USA a 2-0 edge in the 52nd minute, but his shot was blocked by Blake. The ball rebounded out to the far-post, where Pulisic hit a one-touch shot into the net for a two-goal lead.

Shamar Nicholson cut the U.S. lead in half in the 69th minute. Jamaican midfielder Leon Bailey dribbled into the right side of the box during that scoring sequence. He then fired a cross though the box, where Nicholson headed the feed past U.S. keeper Zack Steffen.

Pulisic had the last word 18 minutes later. The star midfielder sent a pass through the box at the start of that sequence, finding teammate Paul Arriola. The U.S. striker hit a shot toward the far post, but it was saved by a diving Blake. The ball bounced out to Pulisic, who buried another follow-up attempt for the game's final score.

The U.S. battles Mexico in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final at 9 p.m. EDT Sunday at Solider Field in Chicago.