Frank Lampard: Chelsea hires soccer legend as manager

New Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is the Blues' all-time leading scorer with 211 goals in 13 seasons with the club. Photo by Will Oliver/EPA

July 4 (UPI) -- Chelsea has hired former midfielder Frank Lampard as its new manager, replacing Maurizio Sarri.

The Blues made the hire official Thursday. Lampard, 41, played for the Blues from 2001 to 2014. He also had tenures at West Ham United, Swansea City, Manchester City and New York City.

Lampard announced his retirement in 2017.

He managed Derby County last season, guiding the Championship squad into the playoffs in his first year as a coach. Aston Villa beat Derby County 2-1 in the final.

RELATED Soccer legend Fernando Torres announces retirement

"I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach," Lampard said in a news release. "Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead.

"I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started."

Lampard is Chelsea's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals in 13 seasons with the club. Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season, trailing champions Manchester City and Champions League winner Liverpool.

RELATED Chelsea linked to Frank Lampard after Maurizio Sarri exit

The Blues last won the Premier league in 2016-2017. Sarri announced he was leaving the club in June. He is now the manager at Juventus.

"It gives us great pleasure to welcome Frank back to Chelsea as head coach," Blues director Marina Granovska said. "Frank possesses fantastic knowledge and understanding of the club and last season, he demonstrated he is one of the most talented young coaches in the game."

Lampard also had 29 goals in 106 international appearances for England during his decorated playing career.