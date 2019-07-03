Women's World Cup soccer: USA to play Netherlands in final

Alex Morgan of Team USA pauses during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match against England on Tuesday at the Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France. The United States defeated England 2-1 to reach the final. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- The Netherlands defeated Sweden 1-0 in extra time Wednesday, setting up a meeting with the United States Women's National Team in the Women's World Cup final Sunday.

A long strike from Jackie Groenen clinched the Netherlands' 1-0 win over Sweden in the 99th minute. It was Groenen's first goal of the tournament.

The 24-year-old midfielder's score sent European champions Netherlands into their first Women's World Cup final. The United States, the reigning world champions, is making its record third consecutive trip to the final.

The Americans, playing in their fifth total appearance in the final, have reached more Women's World Cup finals than any other country. The U.S. women's squad won its 11th straight Women's World Cup match Tuesday with a 2-1 victory against England, moving past the previous all-time record of 10 set by Norway (1995-99).

This year's Women's World Cup final will include two female coaches for the first time since 2003. The United States' Jill Ellis and the Netherlands' Sarina Wiegman end a run of three consecutive finals featuring a male coach.

The U.S. and the Netherlands face off Sunday at Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France.