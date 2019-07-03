France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is looking to win his first career Grand Slam this year at Wimbledon. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won the fastest men's singles match at Wimbledon since 2004, beating Australia's Bernard Tomic in 58 minutes in the first round of the Grand Slam Tuesday at the All-England Club in London.

Tsonga won the match 6-2, 6-1, 6-4. The 34-year-old Frenchman hit 21 aces during the straight-sets triumph. Tsonga has reached the Wimbledon semifinals twice, but has never won a Grand Slam.

He faces Ricardas Berankis in the second round Thursday at Wimbledon.

"I think it takes me more time to string a racket than play yesterday," Tsonga told Wimbledon.com. "It was good for me and now I'm ready for the next one."

Tomic was fined nearly $20,000 at Wimbledon in 2017 for saying he was board during a loss to Mischa Zverev. He had no response when asked if he would be fined again for Tuesday's loss at a post-match news conference.

The men's singles final is set for Sunday, July 15 in London.