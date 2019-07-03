Wimbledon 2019: Cori Gauff, 15, wins again; Djokovic, Svitolina, Pliskova advance

Serbian Novak Djokovic in action against American Denis Kudla in their second-round match at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

American Cori Gauff in action against Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova in their second-round match at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Gauff won the match 6-2, 6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- American rising star Coco Gauff, 15, continued her remarkable run at Wimbledon, while Novak Djokovic, Elina Svitolina and Karolina Pliskova advanced to the third round.

Gauff, who became the youngest player to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw, reached the third round at the All England Club by defeating ex-semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday.

The teenager, who goes by the nickname "Coco," never faced a break point and had only 10 unforced errors, while Rybarikova had 24.

"I could lie and say I felt normal, but it was honestly so hard just with social media and everything trying to focus on my next match," Gauff told reporters. "People are still posting about Venus [Williams]. So I just tried my best to reset."

In the first round, Gauff upset five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams. She became the youngest female player since 1991 to win a singles match in the opening round at Wimbledon.

In other women's action at Wimbledon, eighth-seeded Svitolina advanced to the third round after Margarita Gasparyan retired with a leg injury during the second set. Gasparyan was leading 7-5, 5-6 when she was forced to exit the match.

Gasparyan grabbed at her left thigh, then remained on the ground for several minutes while receiving treatment. She was on the cusp of an upset, two points from the match at 5-4 in the second set. Svitolina held and her opponent suffered the injury after delivering a serve in the next game.

Svitolina has only reached the third round twice in eight appearances at the All England Club, with her best finish coming in 2017 when she advanced to the fourth round.

Third-seeded Pliskova advanced with a straight-sets victory over Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig. She defeated Puig 6-0, 6-4 to reach the next round.

On the men's side, No. 1 seed Djokovic cruised to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Denis Kudla to set up a third-round showdown against 19th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime.

South Africa's Kevin Anderson, the No. 4 seed in the men's bracket, defeated Janko Tipsarevic 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 in his second-round match. He advances to face No. 26 Guido Pella in the third round.