Gold Cup: Mexico slips by Haiti, sets up possible final vs. USA

Raul Jimenez (L) and Mexico dominated possession of the ball and dwarfed Haiti in shot attempts in a Gold Cup semifinal clash Tuesday in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by Rick D'Elia/EPA-EFE

July 3 (UPI) -- Mexico could face the USA in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final after beating Haiti 1-0 in a semifinal matchup Tuesday in Glendale, Ariz.

Mexico and Haiti played to a scoreless tie before stoppage time at State Farm Stadium. Raul Jimenez scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick in the 93rd minute. Mexico will face the USA or Jamaica in the final Sunday in Chicago.

Haitian midfielder Herve Bazile clipped Jimenez for a foul in the box to draw the penalty. Jimenez followed the foul by calmly jogging up to the penalty spot and hitting the ball with his right boot.

The low shot flew into the right side of the net, as Haiti keeper Johny Placide dove to the other side.

RAUL JIMENEZ Mexico are awarded a penalty just 3 minutes into extra time and Jimenez sends it home with ease. #GoldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/xNsBHDczHh— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2019

Mexico had 70 percent of the possession and took 27 shots in the win, compared to Haiti's 11 attempts on net. Haiti entered the game on a five-game winning streak. Mexico has won nine consecutive games entering the Gold Cup final.

The USA takes on Jamaica at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.