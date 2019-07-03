Gigi Buffon appeared in more than 500 games in 17 years during his first tenure with Juventus. Photo by Elisabetta Baracchi/EPA-EFE

July 3 (UPI) -- Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is returning to Juventus after one season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Sources told ESPN FC and Goal.com Buffon will sign a one-year pact with the Serie A squad. The Italian net-minder won Serie A seven consecutive times before bolting for PSG last summer. Buffon first joined Juventus in 2001.

Sources told Goal.com Buffon has a physical Thursday at Juventus. The 41-year-old goalie is expected to back-up Wojciech Szczesny. Buffon is also expected to take a director role at Juventus after his 12-month contract expires.

Buffon's PSG contract expired in June. He said the Ligue 1 champions offered him a contract extension, but he refused the renewal.

"Thank you all for everything I have had the opportunity to experience in Paris," Buffon said in June. "Thank you for the emotions that we have shared together. Twelve months ago, I arrived at Paris Saint-Germain filled with enthusiasm, welcomed by the incredible warmth of the fans. It was really moving.

"Thank you, once again, from the bottom of my heart. I leave happy to have enjoyed this experience which has undoubtedly helped me to grow."

Buffon began his senior career in 1995 with Parma. He left Parma for Juventus in 2001, starting a 17-year tenure with the Italian club. Buffon made 509 appearances for Juventus. He made 17 appearances for PSG. Buffon also has 176 appearances for the Italian national team.