Women's World Cup soccer: USA's Megan Rapinoe expects to play in final

Megan Rapinoe (L) celebrates with teammate Christen Press after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match against England on Tuesday at the Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France. The U.S. defeated England 2-1. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team star Megan Rapinoe expects to be healthy enough to play in the Women's World Cup final Sunday.

Rapinoe, who didn't suit up in the Americans' 2-1 win against England in the semifinals Tuesday due to a hamstring injury, told reporters her ailment isn't believed to be severe.

"It's not really even a strain," Rapinoe said. "But not really able to go today. [The team] just felt like it wasn't going to hold up. We have been talking about this depth that we have for months and all throughout the tournament. It was on full display tonight.

"We just felt like that was the best option, not only for myself but for the team."

Christen Press replaced Rapinoe in the starting lineup and scored the United States' opening goal of the match. Rapinoe said she suffered the injury in the second half of the team's quarterfinal win against France but didn't immediately exit the match.

Rapinoe was subbed out in the 87th minute after scoring two goals in the United States' 2-1 victory against the French women's squad. She was on the pitch with the U.S. team Tuesday for warmups but didn't participate in drills.

"I'm expecting to be fit for the final and ready to go," Rapinoe said. "It's getting better."

The U.S. women will play the winner of Wednesday's semifinal match between the Netherlands and Sweden on Sunday. The United States previously defeated Sweden 2-0 in the group stage.