Women's World Cup soccer: Alex Morgan, USA grab 2-1 halftime lead

USA's Christen Press (L) celebrates with teammate Lindsey Horan (R) after scoring a goal against England in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday in Lyon, France. Photo by Srdjan Suki/EPA-EFE

July 2 (UPI) -- The United States Women's National Team jumped out to a 2-1 halftime lead after headers from Alex Morgan and Christen Press.

Morgan, who is celebrating her 30th birthday Tuesday, scored her first goal since the Americans' opening game of the tournament against Thailand. She became the first player to score on her birthday in Women's World Cup history.

Morgan gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead in the 31st minute with her sixth goal of the Women's World Cup, tying England's Ellen White, who scored her team's lone goal of the first half, in the Golden Boot race.

The sequence began with a long pass to Press on the left touchline. She passed the ball to Lindsey Horan, who sent the ball to Morgan. Morgan finished in the box with a header to put the U.S. in front.

Press, who started in place of Megan Rapinoe, who has a hamstring injury, scored the Americans' first goal with a header in the 10th minute, giving the U.S. an early 1-0 lead. White's goal came in the 19th minute to equalize the score.