United States women's soccer star Alex Morgan (13) scored five goals in the team's opening match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, but hasn't scored since that game. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- The United States is one win away from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final. Only England stands in the way of that, with a semifinal matchup set for Tuesday in Lyon, France.

The U.S. is a -125 betting favorite to win the match, compared to England at +275, according to BetOnline.AG. England and the U.S. are a +240 bet to draw.

"They are the best team in the world, without a shadow of a doubt," England coach Phil Neville told reporters. "Their record is phenomenal. Their coach's record is phenomenal.

"But I'm not worried about anything. I never do. I never worry about the opposition. We concentrate a lot on what we can do. How we are going to try to win a game."

England has the second-best odds to win the Women's World Cup at 4-1. The USA is the overwhelming favorite to win the title, with 2-3 odds. The Netherlands is a 5-1 favorite to win the Women's World Cup, with Sweden having the longest odds at 7-1.

BetOnline.AG's best bet for the time window of the first goal in the USA and England game is from the opening whistle to the 10th minute. The longest odds for the first goal would be between the 81st minute and full time, according to the sports book.

"I think as a player, when you are on the field. It doesn't matter when the goal comes, when it does you get a boost of energy and a little extra motivation," USA striker Alex Morgan told reporters. "Luckily for us it has come earlier in games."

The best bet (5-1) for the correct score is a 1-1 draw. The next most-likely outcome (11-2) is the USA winning 1-0. England has 9-1 odds of winning 1-0 and 18-1 odds at winning 2-0. The underdogs have 100-1 odds of winning 4-0, while the U.S. women's team has 33-1 odds of winning 4-0.

The best bet (2-1) for result and total goals is the USA winning with an over of 2.5 total scores. The second most-likely outcomes (11-4) are a draw with the under on 2.5 total scores and the USA winning with the under on 2.5 scores.

How to Watch

What: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal

Who: USA vs. England

When: 3 p.m. EDT Tuesday

Where: Lyon, France

TV: Fox and Telemundo

Streaming: fuboTV and the Fox Sports Go app