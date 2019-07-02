Sevilla FC attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia (R) scored 13 goals during his 2018-2019 campaign. Photo by Jose Manuel Vidal/EPA-EFE

July 2 (UPI) -- Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain has agreed to a five-year contract with former Sevilla FC midfielder Pablo Sarabia.

The clubs announced the signing and transfer agreement Tuesday. Sources told Goal.com and beIN Sports that the deal is worth at least $20 million.

Sarabia scored 43 goals and had 38 assists in 151 matches in three seasons at Sevilla. The 27-year-old midfielder began his senior career with Real Madrid. He played at Getafe from 2011 to 2016, before joining Sevilla in 2016.

"Sevilla FC would like to thank Sarabia for his extremely hard work over the past three years and wish him all the best for the next step in his career," Sevilla said in a news release.

Sarabia had 13 goals and 13 assists during his 2018-2019 campaign for the La Liga team.