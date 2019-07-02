Maple Leafs swap Nazem Kadri for Avalanche's Tyson Barrie in multi-player trade

Tyson Barrie (4) had 14 goals and a career-high 45 assists in 78 games last season for the Colorado Avalanche. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Tyson Barrie and sent Nazem Kadri to the Colorado Avalanche as part of a multi-player trade.

Toronto and Colorado announced the trade Monday. The Avalanche sent Barrie, Alexander Kerfoot and a sixth round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft to the Maple Leafs in exchange for Kadri, Calle Rosen and a third round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

"We would like to thank Tyson for all he has done both on and off the ice for the Avalanche organization," Avalanche executive vice president and general manager Joe Sakic said in a news release.

"He certainly made an impact not only with his play but with his charitable work in the local community. We would also like to thank Alexander for his two seasons, as he helped our turnaround in making the playoffs the last two years."

Sakic said the Avalanche felt it was time to move in another direction as Barrie's contract expires next summer. He also cited the arrival and emergence of Samuel Girard and Cale Maker, as well as drafting Bowen Byram as reasons for the swap.

Barrie, 27, had 14 goals and a career-high 45 assists in 78 games last season. Kerfoot, 24, had 15 scores and 27 assists in 78 games for the Avalanche in 2018-2019.

Kadri, 28, had 16 goals and 28 assists in 73 games last season in Toronto. Rosen, 25, scored once in four appearances last season. He had one assist in four games during his 2017-2019 rookie campaign with the Maple Leafs.