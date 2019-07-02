Google honors England in new Women's World Cup Doodle

Google is celebrating the 2019 Women's World Cup with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

July 2 (UPI) -- Google continues to celebrate the 2019 Women's World Cup with a new Doodle paying homage to England on Day 22 of the sporting event.

Google's homepage showcases colorful Doodles honoring England and USA as the two teams will be facing off in a semi-final match on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

England's Doodle, from artist Priya Mistry, pays homage to The Beatles as soccer players are featured walking across a crosswalk -- similar to the album cover for Abbey Road -- while each balancing their own individual balls.

USA, who are the defending champions and looking to win their fourth World Cup, has a Doodle by artist Roxie Vizcarra that features the Statue of Liberty kicking a soccer ball.

The 2019 Women's World Cup will hold its final match on July 7 in Lyon, France.