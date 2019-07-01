Tanguy Ndombele (L) made 49 appearances last season for Lyon. Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE

July 1 (UPI) -- Tottenham Hotspur has agreed to a $70 million transfer for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Sources informed ESPN FC and The Guardian of the agreement Sunday. The deal could reach $81 million with add-ons. Ndombele still needs to agree on the personal terms of a long-term contract.

Sources told the Evening Standard that Ndombele is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Premier League club.

The French midfielder first joined Lyon on loan during the 2017-2018 season from Amiens. He permanently joined the club last season. Ndombele, 22, has also made 33 appearances for the French national team. He made 49 appearances last season for Lyon.

Ndombele's transfer fee sets a club record, surpassing the $53 million Spurs paid Ajax for Adavinson Sanchez in 2017.