Midfielder Christian Pulisic assisted the only goal in the U.S. men's national team's 1-0 win against Curucao at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Sunday in Philadelphia. Photo by Robert Taylor/EPA-EFE

July 1 (UPI) -- The United States men's soccer team is in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals after slipping by Curacao 1-0 Sunday in Philadelphia.

"Congratulations to Curacao. We should talk about that. They played an excellent game," USA coach Gregg Berhalter told reporters. "... To me it's a great story. A really small country like that being able to come into this tournament and play the football that they play."

Berhalter admitted his squad had the opportunity to put Curacao away early, but couldn't convert on two scores. Star midfielder Christian Pulisic played a vital role in the U.S. men surviving the tournament, providing a brilliant assist on the game's only score in the 25th minute.

Pulisic took on a defender on the left flank, just outside of the box, during the scoring sequence. He dribbled to his left before taking the ball away from the goal on his right. Pulisic then lofted a cross toward the far post, as his body faded away from the play.

The pass found Weston McKennie. The fellow midfielder headed the feed into the net, past Curacao keeper Eloy Room.

Pulisic and the U.S. men take on Jamaica in the semifinals at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

"We are happy that we advanced to the semifinal," Berhalter said. "We are happy with the result of this game. I'm proud of the guys for their effort, but now we move on to Nashville."

Jamaica beat the USA 1-0 in June in an international friendly at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.