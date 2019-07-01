Dallas Stars, Corey Perry agree to one-year contract

Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry (R) was released after the Ducks bought out the final two years of his contract. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Former Anaheim Ducks star forward Corey Perry agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Stars, league sources told ESPN and TSN on Monday.

Perry will earn about $1.5 million in base salary with performance bonuses attainable in the deal, according to TSN. He became an unrestricted free agent after the Ducks bought out the final two years of his contract June 19.

The 34-year-old winger originally signed an eight-year, $69 million contract in 2013 with the Ducks. He underwent knee surgery in September, playing in only 31 games last season.

Perry has spent his entire 13-year NHL career with Anaheim. He made four All-Star appearances and won a Stanley Cup with the Ducks during the 2006-07 campaign.

Perry led the league with 50 goals in 2010-11, becoming the franchise's only Hart Trophy winner as the NHL's Most Valuable Player.

The veteran forward's production has slipped in recent years. He had just 19 goals in the 2016-17 season and posted 17 scores in 2017-18 before his injury-plagued campaign last season.