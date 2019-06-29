World Cup: Netherlands, Sweden advance to semifinals

Stina Blackstenius had the game-winning goal in Sweden's 2-1 victory over Germany on Saturday. Photo by Eddy Lemaistre/EPA-EFE

June 29 (UPI) -- The Netherlands and Sweden advanced to the Women's World Cup semifinals with victories in Saturday's quarterfinals round in France.

The Netherlands blanked Italy 2-0 to clinch the country's first semifinals appearance. Sweden hadn't beaten Germany in a major tournament since the 1995 World Cup before Saturday's 2-1 victory.

The two countries play Wednesday at 3 p.m. Eastern Time for a spot in the championship round. The winner of Wednesday's game plays the victor of Tuesday's game (3 p.m. Eastern time) between England and the United States.

Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema scored to break a scoreless tie 70 minutes into Saturday's game. Teammate Stefanie van der Gragt added a goal 10 minutes later.

Lisa Magull's goal at the 18-minute mark gave Germany a 1-0 lead, but Sweden tied the game less than five minutes later. Stina Blackstenius had the game-winning goal two minutes into the second half and the Swedes held on.

Sweden avenged a 2016 Olympic final loss to the Germans in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.