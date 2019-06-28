Women's World Cup soccer: Megan Rapinoe gives USA halftime lead with free kick

June 28 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team star Megan Rapinoe scored from a free kick to give the U.S. an early 1-0 lead against France in the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup on Friday.

After Alex Morgan was fouled on the wing, Rapinoe capitalized on a free kick just outside of the 18-yard box. She sent the shot through traffic and hit the back of the net in the fifth minute of the match to give the Americans a quick advantage.

It was Rapinoe's fourth goal in four matches. The U.S. maintained the 1-0 lead over France at halftime.

Later in the match, Morgan was forced to exit the game briefly after a fall. The star striker appeared to be in pain, but walked off the field by herself. She eventually returned to the game.

The U.S. women's squad has never lost a match after scoring first in a World Cup contest, posting a 35-0-4 record.

France held the possession advantage at 59 percent in the first half. Each side had six shots, with the French squad putting none on goal and the U.S. having five on goal.