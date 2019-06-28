Women's World Cup: England beats Norway, awaits USA vs. France winner

Lucy Bronze and England await the winner of the USA and France matchup in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals, set to take place Tuesday in Lyon. The winner will play in the final Sunday, July 7 in Lyon. Photo by Srdjan Suki/EPA-EFE

June 28 (UPI) -- Lucy Bronze capped off England's win against Norway with a deep screaming score in a quarterfinal matchup at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Bronze's brilliant blast came in the 57th minute of the 3-0 triumph Thursday at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France. England now awaits the winner of the USA and France quarterfinal, which takes place at 3 p.m. Friday in Paris. England's semifinal clash scheduled Tuesday in Lyon.

"I said when I signed for Lyon two years ago that the dream was to play in Lyon and at Lyon's stadium for the World Cup -- I've had to wait two years for that dream to come true," Bronze told reporters. "I'm super excited to be heading to Lyon -- home -- it's a stadium I love playing in and it's a city that I love."

Jill Scott drew first blood for England in the 3rd minute of Thursday's triumph. The England midfielder was in the right place at the right time on the score. England star Ellen White appeared to have the best chance at the early goal, but whiffed on her one-touch attempt inside the box. The Bronze pass rolled to Scott, who drilled her attempt past Norway keeper Ingrid Hjelms.

White made up for her lapse in the 40th minute. Nikita Parris received a pass in the box just before the halftime whistle. The England star spotted White to her left and sniped a quick pass to the England striker. White buried her first-touch look past Hjelmseth, giving England a two-goal halftime edge.

Bronze piled onto the lead 12 minutes into the second frame. Beth Mead replaced midfielder Toni Duggan in the 54th minute. Mead took a free kick from the right flank, just outside of the box, three minutes later. She passed the ball to the top of the box and found a wide-open Bronze. The England defender smacked a one-touch shot from 20 yards out. The rip sailed through the box, finding the center of the net as it was too fast for Hjelms to handle.

"We're a team that's lost in the semi-finals of the last two major tournaments," England manager Phil Neville said. "The main reason I feel I was brought into this job was to get us through a semi-final.

I don't think there's been a team that's played that type of football before. This type of football will get us through a semi-final. What I said to them at the end [of the game] was: 'are you ready to win a World Cup?' Because we're in it to win it."