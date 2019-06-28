Holy Helena, seen winning the 2017 Queens Plate, returns to Woodbine in Saturday's Grade II Dance Smartly Stakes while another filly tries to emulate her role in this year's Plate. Photo by Michael Burns, courtesy of Woodbine

June 28 (UPI) -- The Queen's Plate in Canada tops weekend North American Thoroughbred racing, with supporting roles for 2-year-olds at Churchill Downs, turf runners at Woodbine and speedball sprinters in Florida and Illinois.

In the rest of the world, it's Investec Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck looking for the Derby Double in Saturday's Irish Derby, another Coolmore-Godolphin clash in Friday's Pretty Polly over the same course and an imposing bunch in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud at the course of the same name.

Of course, we'll start with the Queen's Plate.

The Queen's Plate

After watching Her Majesty the Queen preside over Royal Ascot last week, it's natural to associate the reigning monarch with this race. Well, she is getting on in years (no offense, Ma'am!) but, even so, the race predated her -- substantially.

In fact, Queen Victoria was involved in the inaugural running back in 1860. The race was renamed the King's Plate upon her death and reverted to being the Queen's Plate when Elizabeth II took the throne in 1952. While it's restricted to Canadian-bred 3-year-olds, it remains one of the more endearing fixtures of the North American racing calendar and last attracted the Queen in person in 2010.

This time around the 1 1/4-miles renewal has a field of 14 with the 5-2 morning-line favorite, Avie's Flatter, drawn on the far outside. The Josie Carroll trainee won the Cup and Saucer and the Coronation Futurity at Woodbine last season and continued his winning ways in the Grade III Transylvania Stakes on the Keeneland turf in his 3-year-old bow. He was Grade II American Stakes at Churchill Downs on Derby Day.

The rest of the field looks a proper puzzle. One Bad Boy's four previous starts came at Golden Gate Fields, where he was second in the Alcatraz Stakes in his last outing. The only filly in the field, Desert Ride, comes off a win in the Woodbine Oaks -- the route another filly, Holy Helena, used to victory in the 2017 Queen's Plate.

Sprint

Gulfstream Park's Saturday card features a pair of graded sprints -- the Grade II Princess Rooney for fillies and mares, a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint, and the Grade III Smile Sprint Stakes for 3-year-olds and up.

The Princess Rooney field of seven includes last year's winner, Stormy Embrace, who went on to finish 11th in the Breeders' Cup.

Arlington Park on Saturday offers the 7-furlongs Grade III Chicago Handicap on the all-weather course. A quartet of locally trained fillies and mares takes on five that travel north from Kentucky and Indiana.

Out west, Santa Anita gives way to Los Alamitos, which features on the Saturday card the $100,000 Bertrando Stakes at 1 mile.

Turf

Woodbine supports the Queen's Plate with some juicy action on its lush turf course. The feature is the $300,000 (Canadian) Grade I Highlander at 6 furlongs. The $175,000 (Canadian) King Edward Stakes is 1 mile on the green and the $100,000 (Canadian) Charlie Barley is that same distance but for 3-year-olds.

Filly & Mare Turf

Saturday's $175,000 (Canadian) Grade II Dance Smartly at Woodbine is for fillies and mares at 10 furlongs and features Holy Helena returning to the site of her 2017 Queen's Plate victory. She has seven wins from 17 starts overall, scoring on both the turf and the main track and her owners are pointing to the E.P. Taylor Stakes in October in hopes of a Grade I win for the Ghostzapper mare. Seven rivals for Saturday's race include Starship Jubilee.

Distaff

Saturday's $250,000 Grade II Mother Goose at Belmont Park drew six 3-year-old fillies. Jeltrin, a Tapizar filly, won the Grade II Davona Dale at Gulfstream Park, finished ninth in the Kentucky Oaks and bounced back to run third in the Grade I Acorn June 6.

Classic Fit, by Bernardini won her last three as a 2-year-old, including the Hut Hut in December at Gulfstream Park, and makes a belated seasonal debut for Godolphin. Dunbar Road is 2-for-3 with a second in the Gulfstream Park Oaks.

2-year-olds

It's never too soon for 2-year-olds to show what they can do over the Churchill Downs strip and a few will get their chance Saturday. The $125,000 Grade III Bashford Manor is open to all. The $125,000 Debutante is restricted to fillies. Both are 6 furlongs.

Prominent among the Bashford Manor contenders is Rookie Salsa, winner of the 5-furlongs Kentucky Juvenile on May1. The Florida-bred son of Two Step Salsa was third in the $150,000 Tremont at Belmont Park June 7.

Magic Dance, trained by Steve Asmussen, and Indy Takes Charge, conditioned by Pat Byrne, enter the Debutante off eye-catching maiden wins.

On the international front:

Ireland

Coolmore's Pink Dogwood and Magic Wand mix it up with Godolphin's Wild Illusion in Friday's Group 1 Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes for fillies and mares at the Curragh. Pink Dogwood, a Camelot filly, exits a second-place finish in the Investec Oaks whilst international traveler Magic Wand, a 4-year-old daughter of Galileo, finished second in the Wolferton at Royal Ascot June 18. Wild Illusion, a 4-year-old by Dubawi, was sixth in the Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp in her most recent start.

Anthony Van Dyck, the Inestec Derby winner, shoots for the double in Saturday's Group 1 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh. The antepost favorite is one of five entered by Coolmore and trainer Aidan O'Brien and is the general antepost favorite. Hot on his heels in the wagering are Derby runner-up Madhmoon, a Sheik Hamdan runner by Dawn Approach, and Derby fourth Broome, another of the O'Brien string.

On the Continent, Sunday's Gran Prix de Saint-Cloud drew an impressive field including Lah Ti Dar, the imposing mare Coronet, Melbourne Cup runner-up Marmelo and Stockholm Cup winner Thundering Blue. The field will brave a fierce heat wave enveloping much of Europe.