Google is celebrating the 2019 Women's World Cup with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

June 28 (UPI) -- Google continues to celebrate the 2019 Women's WorldCup with a new Doodle paying homage to France on Day 20 of the sporting event.

Google's homepage features colorful Doodles for France and USA as the two teams will facing off in a quarter-final match on Friday at 3 p.m.

France's Doodle, from artist Aurore Carric, features a group of four soccer players gathered in a circle as they dance around a soccer ball. Fans are surrounding the team and celebrating as well.

USA, who are the defending champions and looking to win their fourth World Cup, has a Doodle by artist Roxie Vizcarra that features the Statue of Liberty kicking a soccer ball.

The 2019 Women's World Cup will hold its final match on July 7 in Lyon, France. The official mascot of the event is the French poussin.