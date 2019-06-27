Trending Stories

Barcelona agrees to transfer GK Jasper Cillessen to Valencia
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill meets with NFL, expected at training camp
Attorney: 2-year-old girl hit by Albert Almora Jr.'s foul ball suffered skull fracture
Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol exercises $25.6 million player option
Liverpool signs 17-year-old defender Sepp van den Berg

Team Japan wins New York SailGP

Alabama woman shot while pregnant indicted in death of her unborn baby
Lakers' LeBron James giving No. 23 jersey number to Anthony Davis
Women's World Cup: USA's Kelley O'Hara, Allie Long pen excuse note for fans
Mark Morgan to replace John Sanders as acting U.S. border chief
Renewable sources surpassed coal's energy production for the first time in April
 
