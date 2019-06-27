Women's World Cup: USA's Kelley O'Hara, Allie Long pen excuse note for fans

June 27 (UPI) -- The United States Women's National Team wrote an excuse letter to bosses around the country ahead of their quarterfinal match against France on Friday.

USA players Kelley O'Hara and Allie Long pleaded with employers to let workers take a sick day to watch the quarterfinal matchup with a handwritten note. The duo read the excuse letter in a video posted Thursday on Instagram.

"In case you're living under a rock, this Friday, June 28 is our World Cup quarterfinal versus France and it's gonna be a big one," the note read. "We kindly ask that you give every employee the day off so that they can eat a hearty lunch, get emotionally ready, bust out all their USA gear, and mentally prep for what will be an epic game."

The note jokingly concluded by saying, "They will be back on Monday. Maybe."

The U.S. women cruised into the quarterfinals with a 13-0 win against Thailand, followed by victories over Chile and Sweden in the group stage. The Americans defeated Spain 2-1 in the round of 16 to set up a meeting with France.

If the U.S. beats France on Friday, they will advance to the semifinals to face England, who defeated Norway 3-0 Thursday to secure their second consecutive semifinal spot.