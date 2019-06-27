U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe has three goals and three assists in three games at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- The United States takes on host country France in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday in Paris.

"I think [my exuberance] has only built," U.S. star Megan Rapinoe told reporters Thursday. "I think it's sold out already ... just getting closer to the game and starting to break them down."

"It's a huge game and a chance to get into the medal rounds, but a chance to play the host nation in a World Cup. For me, this is why you play these friendlies a thousand times and are training on your own and grind through the rest of it, so you can get to these moments."

Sportsbook BetOnline.AG has the U.S as a +115 favorite to win the game in regulation, compared to France at +200. The website gives +220 odds at a draw. The USA is has 5-8 odds of advancing to the semifinals.

The U.S. women went 3-0 in Group F, scoring 18 goals while not conceding a score against Sweden, Chile or Thailand. France also went undefeated in Group F, outscoring its opponents 7-1. France and the U.S. were among the favorites to win the tournament before play began.

According to BetOnline.AG, the most likely score of the game is a 1-1 draw with 5-1 odds or a 16.7 percent chance. The next most-likely scores are France 1, USA 0 and France 0, USA 0 at 7/1 odds or 12.5 percent. France and the USA each have 9-1 odds of winning 2-0.

The least-likely score is France 4, USA 0 at 66-1 odds. The sportsbook gives the USA 11/10 odds (47.2 percent) of winning in 90 minutes and gives France 2-1 odds (33.3 percent) of winning in regulation. BetOnline.AG also gives the USA the best shot at scoring first at -115, while giving France +125 odds of drawing first blood.

The best bet for the winner and the over is the USA winning with the over on 2.5 goals at 12-5.

"This is a very hotly contested match and we are nearly there now," France coach Corinne Diacre said. "It wasn't easy for the U.S. in the last 16, but now the two teams are ready for the quarterfinals."

"My mindset hasn't changed. We have worked well. We have prepared for this match just like any other. I hope we have prepared as best as possible. I'll only know that once I see the final score tomorrow."

The winner of the match battles England or Norway in the 2019 FIFA World Cup semifinals at 3 p.m. EDT on Tuesday in Lyon.

USA vs. France

What: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal

When: 3 p.m. EDT Friday

Where: Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris

TV: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Go app, fuboTV