June 27 (UPI) -- Liverpool has signed 17-year-old Sepp van den Berg, beating out several other powerful soccer clubs in the race to sign the Dutch defender.

The Premier League club announced the signing Thursday. Van den Berg will officially join the Reds in July. Liverpool finalized the terms of a long-term contract with the defender after reaching an agreement with PEC Zwolle, a club in the Netherlands' Eredivisie.

Sources told Sky Sports and BBC Sport that the clubs agreed to an initial $1.6 million fee for the 6-foot-2 teenager. That fee could rise depending on how many appearances van den Berg makes for the Reds.

Van den Berg previously had been linked to Bayern Munich, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven. Liverpool was already loaded at center back, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren.

"It's just an amazing feeling," van den Berg told LiverpoolFC.com. "It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it's a dream come true. I am really excited. I've seen what kind of players from the academy grew into the first team here. It is unbelievable, especially when this kind of big club does that."

Van den Berg cited Reds manager Jurgen Klopp as one of the reasons he decided to come to Anfield. The Dutch defender appeared in 15 matches last season for Zwolle. The club finished 13th in the Netherlands' top division.

"I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here," van den Berg said.

Van den Berg has also appeared in four games for the Netherlands' U19 squad. He made his debut for Swolle at 16, becoming the youngest player to ever appear in a game for the club.

"Sepp is a great talent and of course it is a shame that he is leaving PEC Zwolle," Zwolle chairman Adriaan Visser said in a news release. "However, the club is proud that a player from our own football academy will take this wonderful step."