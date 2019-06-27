Illinois basketball coach, 'Hoop Dreams' star Gene Pingatore dies at 83

June 27 (UPI) -- Illinois high school basketball coach Gene Pingatore, who gained national exposure as one of the stars in the 1994 documentary Hoop Dreams, died at the age of 83, St. Joseph High School announced Thursday.

The school said that Pingatore died Wednesday in his home. Before his death, the coach was preparing to coach in his 51st season at the suburban Chicago school.

Pingatore had spent 50 years at St. Joseph in Westchester, Ill. He became the winningest boys' basketball coach in Illinois history with 1,035 career wins during his time with the school.

The longtime coach guided the program to two state championships and 13 sectional titles over the course of his career.

It is with the heaviest heart that we announce that our Head Basketball Coach and Beloved Colleague, Gene Pingatore, passed away at his home yesterday, Wednesday, June 26th. We will keep the school community informed as arrangements become available. pic.twitter.com/27hoPdD6Iu— St. Joseph HS (@wearestjoes) June 27, 2019

Most notably, Pingatore starred in the basketball documentary Hoop Dreams, which followed two highly regarded players through their prep careers. The coach was featured prominently as he led the varsity program.

Pingatore also coached three McDonald's All-Americans, including Pro Basketball Hall of Fame guard Isiah Thomas.

Thomas posted a tribute to his former coach Wednesday on Twitter.

"Rest in peace Mr. Pingatore," Thomas wrote. "You loved us and taught us life lessons through #basketball, #StJoseph, #Family, #Coach, #Champions. I always told you, meeting you saved my life. Profound #sadness in my #heart. A deep #hurt."

Pingatore also coached All-Americans Daryl Thomas and Deryl Cunningham.