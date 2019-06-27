Gold Cup: U.S. men's soccer team beats Panama, wins group

U.S. striker Jozy Altidore made his first start in more than 20 months during a 1-0 win against Panama at the Gold Cup Wednesday in Kansas City, Kan. Photo by Tracie Van Auken/EPA

June 27 (UPI) -- The United States won its group at the CONCACAF Gold Cup by edging Panama 1-0 in Kansas City, Kan.

The men's team went undefeated in Group D and has not surrendered a goal at the soccer tournament.

Jozy Altidore scored the game-winner in the 66th minute at Children's Mercy Park. U.S. midfielder Dorde Mihailovic served up a corner kick at the start of the scoring sequence. The ball drifted toward the far post, where it was headed toward the right side of the net by Matt Miazga.

A Panama defender got a piece of the head ball and attempted a clearance, but it went straight to Altidore. The American striker did a half bicycle kick as he fell to the ground, blindly kicking the ball into the net for the only score of the game.

The USA topped Group D with the victory, advancing to the quarterfinals. The men's team battles Curacao at 8 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The winner of that match faces Jamaica or Panama in the semifinals.

"Curacao is a team we can't take lightly, we know that for sure ... To me it's a Cinderella story ... it's what the Gold Cup is about," U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter told reporters.