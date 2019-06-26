Women's World Cup: Netherlands' Lieke Martens scores on backheel nutmeg

Lieke Martens (L) scored her first two goals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in the Netherlands' round of 16 win against Japan Tuesday in Rennes, France. Photo by Eddy Lamaistre/EPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- Lieke Martens scored both goals in the Netherlands' 2-1 win against Japan in the round of 16 at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, including a gorgeous backheel nutmeg goal for first blood.

The score came in the 17th minute of the Netherlands' victory Tuesday at Roazhon Park in Rennes, France. Dutch midfielder Sherida Spitse sent in a corner kick from the left side during the scoring sequence. The ball curled in toward the net, where Martens was standing between several defenders.

Martens managed to flick the ball with the outside of her right boot, sending the ball toward the far post with her back to the goal. The shot went through the legs of Japan forward Yuika Sugasawa and into the net, beating keeper Ayaka Yamashita.

Yui Hasegawa scored the equalizer in the 43rd minute, making the score 1-1 at halftime. But Martens came through again in the 90th minute. The Dutch forward scored the game winner on a penalty kick, sending the Netherlands to the quarterfinals.

"To have another game in Valenciennes, it's amazing that we play there again," Martens told FIFA TV. "It felt like we were playing at home [last time the Dutch played there against Cameroon]. We expect a lot of support again and I'm really looking forward to that game."

The Netherlands battles Italy in the next round at 9 a.m. Saturday at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France.