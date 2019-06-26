Midfielder David Silva (R) has scored 71 goals in 396 appearances for Manchester City since signing with the club in 2010. Photo by Nigel Roddis/EPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- David Silva has announced the 2019-2020 season will be his last at Manchester City.

The Sky Blues star made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday in Gran Canaria, Spain. Silva, 33, had 71 goals and 129 assists in his 396 appearances for City since joining the team in 2010. He previously played at Valencia and had loan spells at Eibar and Celta.

"This is the last one," Silva said, according to The Guardian and BBC Sport. "Ten years for me is enough. It's the perfect time for me."

Silva also said he was approached by City about playing another two years. The veteran midfielder had six goals in 33 Premier League games last season.

"It completes the cycle," Silva said. "It's a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years ... that's it."

Silva has also won two European titles and a World Cup during his international career for Spain. He has four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups during his career with the Sky Blues.