College World Series: Vanderbilt beats Michigan for second national title

June 26 (UPI) -- Vanderbilt baseball defeated Michigan 8-2 in Game 3 of the College World Series on Wednesday at TD Ameritrade Park, winning their second national championship in school history.

The Commodores, who also won the 2014 national title and finished as the runner-up in 2015, secured Vanderbilt's fifth NCAA title as a university, with all five national titles coming since 2007.

Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker was named the College World Series MVP. The No. 2 Commodores became the highest national seed to win the championship since Miami in 2001.

"They're a very deserving group," Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. "They've backed up their actions in every game throughout the year. It's been incredible to watch."

Vandy starter Mason Hickman allowed only four hits and one earned run in six innings. He walked three and struck out 10 on 101 pitches.

Hickman gave up three hits in the first inning as Michigan grabbed a one-run advantage. The Wolverines threatened to open up a huge lead, but Hickman settled down and struck out three consecutive batters.

Commodores outfielder Pat DeMarco blasted a solo home run to left field to tie the score 1-1. Vanderbilt broke the game open with a three-run third inning and added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 6-1 lead.

Second baseman Harrison Ray scored DeMarco with a single to left field in the seventh inning, pushing Vanderbilt's lead to 7-1. Michigan's Blake Nelson had an RBI double in the top of the eighth to make it 7-2.

Vanderbilt sealed the victory with Philip Clarke's RBI single to right in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Michigan won the first game of the series before dropping two straight contests. Wolverines starter Karl Kauffmann allowed three hits and five earned runs in three innings.