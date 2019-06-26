Jasper Cillessen (L) arrived at Barcelona in 2016 after a long tenure with Ajax. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- FC Barcelona has agreed to a transfer, sending goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen to Valencia.

The clubs made the deal official Wednesday. Valencia will pay Barcelona nearly $40 million for Cillessen. The veteran net-minder appeared in 32 games and won five titles during his three seasons with Barcelona.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Jasper Cillessen for his commitment and dedication, and wishes him the best of luck and success in the future," FC Barcelona said in a news release.

Cillessen, 30, arrived at Barcelona in 2016 after tenures with Nijmegen Eendracht Combinatie and Ajax. He also has 48 international appearances for the Netherlands.

"I am really proud to have signed for Valencia CF. I am really excited to play in Mestalla," Cillessen wrote Wednesday on social media.

Cillessen's contract with Valencia expires in June 2023. He has a cancellation clause of nearly $91 million.