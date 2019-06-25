Women's World Cup: Aurora Galli's amazing goal helps Italy beat China

Italy's Aurora Galli has three goals in four games at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE

June 25 (UPI) -- Attacking midfielder Aurora Galli scored an amazing goal from 25 yards out to help Italy beat China in the round of 16 and advance to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals.

Galli's goal was the second of the game for the Italians, who emerged with the 2-0 victory Tuesday at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France.

Italy led 1-0 at halftime after getting a score in the 15th minute from forward Valentina Giacinti. Galli ran onto the pitch as a substitute in the 39th minute, replacing Christiana Girelli. She made her impact five minutes into the second half.

Italian right back Alia Guagni intercepted a pass from the China defense at the start of the sequence. The defender ran in from the right flank and used her second touch to slip the ball to Galli on her left.

The Italian midfielder trapped the pass with her left foot, touching the ball in front of her right boot. She used her next touch to rip a 25-yard shot toward the left post.

WHAT A STRIKE! Aurora Galli doubles Italy's lead with a low driven shot from outside the box. 2-0! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/9IhfWeoyg3— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2019

The shot stayed low to the ground and found the side netting after screaming past China keeper Peng Shimeng.

Galli now has three goals in four games at the 2019 World Cup.

Italy awaits the winner of the Netherlands and Japan round of 16 game to see which team it plays in the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. EDT Saturday at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France. The winner of that matchup earns a spot in the semifinals.

The Netherlands and Japan face-off at 3 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Rennes, France.