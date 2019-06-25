Tiger Woods (R) and girlfriend Erica Herman initially were named as defendants in a wrongful death lawsuit, but Woods' name has been removed from the complaint. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods has been dropped from a wrongful death lawsuit, which is filed against a South Florida restaurant carrying the golfer's name and against his girlfriend who manages the eatery.

Woods' attorney, Barry Postman, announced the development Monday in a statement. That follows a court filing by the attorneys for the estate of Nicholas Immesberger, who was a bartender at The Woods Jupiter. He died in a car crash after leaving the restaurant Dec. 10.

Spencer Kuvin, an attorney for the estate, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit is now pending against The Woods Jupiter and its general manager, Erica Herman. Herman is also Woods' girlfriend. Woods' attorney maintained the golfer is an investor in The Woods Jupiter, but does not own the restaurant.

"The decision was clearly appropriate and reflected the fact that Mr. Woods should not have been included in the lawsuit in the first place because he had nothing to do with Mr. Immesberger's death,'' Postman said in a statement.

"While the situation was tragic, the facts will ultimately show that the cause of Mr. Immesberger's car accident were the many decisions made by Mr. Immesberger on the night of his passing.''

The lawsuit previously claimed that Woods was partially responsible for Immesberger's death in the single-car crash. The suit said Immesberger had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit and claimed the restaurant was responsible.

The complaint also alleged employees, management and owners of the restaurant knew Immesberger suffered from alcoholism before serving him.

Woods' attorney first said that the golfer does not own the restaurant in a May 20 filing. The 15-time major winner is named as a "chairman, director" of The Woods Jupiter, according to Florida's Division of Corporations.

Woods and Herman each moved to dismiss the suit June 5. An amended complaint -- filed Friday -- mentioned only Herman and The Woods Jupiter as defendants.

Woods commented on Immesberger's death during a news conference at the PGA Championship. The lawsuit was filed in Palm Beach County on May 13 during the same week as the tournament.

"We're all very sad that Nick passed away. It was a terrible night, a terrible ending, and just -- we feel bad for him and his entire family. It's very sad," Woods said.

Depositions continue in the lawsuit.