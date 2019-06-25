Real Madrid to launch women's team

June 25 (UPI) -- The Real Madrid C. F. board of directors, after meeting on Tuesday, has announced the creation of a women's team.

The club confirmed the news on its official website, days after reports began to circulate about the plan.

The board of directors agreed to propose a merger through absorption of the women's football club, Club Deportivo Tacón. The team is expected to start in July 2020.

Next season, the C. D. Tacón first team will train and play its matches at Real Madrid City as part of a collaboration between the two teams as they prepare for the following season.

Real Madrid is the only elite club in Spanish football without a women's team. The new team will be named Real Madrid and will not sport a nickname.