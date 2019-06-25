June 25 (UPI) -- Veteran Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik retired Tuesday after 15 seasons in the NHL.

"I've been extremely lucky to have the best job in the world for many years, but my body is telling me it is time to move on to something new," Orpik said in a statement.

Orpik, 38, played 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins before joining the Capitals in 2014. He was the No. 18 overall pick by Pittsburgh in 2000.

Orpik scored 18 goals and had 176 assists during his career. He also won two Stanley Cup titles.

"Not only was he a great leader and a player, but he was a better person," former Capitals teammate Alex Ovechkin said. "I'm so happy I had a chance to play with him and for our young guys to have had the chance to learn from him."

Orpik also played on the 2010 and 2014 United States Olympic teams. He won a silver medal with the 2010 team.

"I'm excited for more family time and to experience a lot of the things that being a professional athlete forces you to miss out on," Orpik said.