U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in the round of 16 against Spain on Monday in Reims, France. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

June 24 (UPI) -- Megan Rapinoe converted two penalty kicks as the United States Women's National Team defeated Spain 2-1 in the round of 16 Monday to reach the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup soccer tournament.

The United States and Spain exchanged goals in the first 10 minutes of the match. The Americans struck first with Rapinoe's first penalty kick in the seventh minute. Jennifer Hermoso capitalized on a brutal turnover by the U.S. women and curled a shot past Alyssa Naeher in the ninth minute.

After allowing the early goal, the U.S. women controlled play for the remainder of the first half and had quality scoring chances. Despite their opportunities, the Americans couldn't grab the lead as the squads went into the break tied 1-1.

In the second half, Spain started to put pressure on the United States and began to force the action in the attacking third. The Americans responded in the 71st minute when Spain's Virginia Torrecilla clipped Rose Lavelle in the box. After video review confirmed the referee's call, Rapinoe buried her second penalty kick in the 76th minute to seal the victory.

Same penalty taker, same result! @mPinoe showing nerves of steel from the penalty spot! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/4ykSp0SZvq— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 24, 2019

Spain was awarded seven minutes of stoppage time, but couldn't equalize the score.

The U.S. women play France in the quarterfinals Friday in Paris. The French team defeated Brazil 2-1 on Sunday.