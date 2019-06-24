Spain's Lucia Garcia (R) stole a pass from the USA defense and assisted the equalizer in the first half of a round of 16 matchup at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Monday in Reims, France. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

June 24 (UPI) -- A brutal turnover by U.S. defender Becky Sauerbrunn led to an equalizing goal for Spain in the first half of a round of 16 matchup at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Monday in Reims, France.

The score came in the ninth minute at Stade August-Delaune. U.S. star Megan Rapinoe drew first blood with a penalty kick two minutes before the equalizer. Spain and the United States Women's National Team were tied 1-1 at halftime.

U.S. goalie Alyssa Naeher began the sour sequence by playing a ball softly out of the box, finding the boot of Sauerbrunn. The U.S. fullback faced up with the goal to receive the ball, before turning upfield. But Sauerbrunn's second touch led her right into the Spain front line.

Spain forward Lucia Garcia stole the ball off Sauerbrunn's boot. She quickly fired a pass to her left, finding Jennifer Hermoso. Hermoso took a few touches before ripping a shot into the far-post netting in the ninth minute.

The winner of Monday's clash battles France in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup at 3 p.m. Friday in Paris. The winner of that game battles England or Norway in the semifinals.