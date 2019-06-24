Women's World Cup: Brazil's Marta gives farewell message

Brazil's Marta was likely playing in her final FIFA Women's World Cup. Photo by Srdjan Suki/EPA-EFE

June 24 (UPI) -- Brazil's Marta had an emotional and inspiring message for young girls playing soccer after her team was eliminated at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The 33-year-old striker gave the interview with Fox Sports after host team France eliminated Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16 Sunday in Le Havre.

"It's wanting more," Marta said. "It's training more. It's taking care of yourself more. It's being ready to play 90 plus 30 minutes. This is what I ask of the girls."

"There is not going to be a Formiga forever. There is not going to be a Marta forever. There is not going to be a Cristiane. The women's game depends on you to survive. So think about that. Value it more. Cry in the beginning so you can smile in the end."

Valerie Gauvin gave France a 1-0 lead in the 52nd minute, before Thaisa equalized in the 63rd minute for Brazil. French star midfielder Amandine Henry scored the game-winner in the 106th minute, sending her squad to the quarterfinals.

Marta was playing in her fifth -- and likely final -- FIFA Women's World Cup. She has 107 goals in 147 appearances during her international career for Brazil.