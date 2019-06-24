Milwaukee Milkmen to play inaugural home game Monday after month in Indiana

The Milwaukee Milkmen will play their games at Routine Field. Image courtesy of ROC Ventures

June 24 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Milkmen, an independent baseball team that began play last month, finally will play its first "true" home game Monday night after construction delays at Routine Field.

The 4,000-seat stadium originally intended to open for Milwaukee's May 24 home opener against the Chicago Dogs. Poor weather pushed the final parts of construction -- and the stadium's first games -- back a month and forced the Milkmen to play five series at Kokomo Municipal Stadium in Kokomo, Ind.

"It's been a fun project, kind of building and getting to design it," Milkmen owner Mike Zimmerman said. "This is old landfill, so to see what it was literally a year ago when we did our groundbreaking, to seeing what it is now ... that's the most fun."

The Milkmen's name was chosen because Wisconsin is known as "America's Dairyland." Fans chose the "Milkmen" over other names such as the Cheesers, Farmhands, and War Pigs.

The Milkmen are 15-20 this season. Former Cleveland Indians pitcher T.J. House is 5-1 with a 3.28 ERA in his seven starts. Closer Myles Smith has eight saves and 25 strikeouts in 14 innings.

Japanese outfielder Taisei Fukuhara leads the team with a .333 average in 11 games.

"They've done great, but they are super anxious," Zimmerman said.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers also will play their home games at Routine Field beginning next season. Zimmerman said the stadium will host concerts and other sporting events in the future.