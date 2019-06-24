Google honors Spain in new Women's World Cup Doodle

Google is celebrating the 2019 Women's World Cup with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

June 24 (UPI) -- Google continues to celebrate the 2019 Women's World Cup with a new Doodle paying homage to Spain on day 17 of the sporting event.

Google's homepage showcases a slideshow of colorful Doodles paying homage to different countries competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup, including USA, Canada and Sweden, in addition to Spain.

Spain's Doodle, from artist Nuria Tamarit, features a group of friends enjoying an outdoor meal as they listen to the World Cup on the radio and cheer on their country.

Spain and USA will be facing off on Monday at 12 p.m. ET followed by Sweden and Canada playing at 3 p.m. ET.

The 2019 Women's World Cup will hold its final match on July 7 in Lyon. France.