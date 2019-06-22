U.S. Soccer, U.S. National Women's Team might mediate equal-pay dispute

Carli Lloyd (L) and Julie Ertz are among the 28 members of the Women's National Team who sued U.S. Soccer over gender equality issues. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- The 28 U.S. Women's National Team players who sued U.S. Soccer over what its members claim is pay inequity have tentatively agreed to mediation.

If the plan goes ahead, mediation is expected to begin shortly after the Women's World Cup ends July 7, according to the Los Angeles Times and Wall Street Journal.

"While we welcome the opportunity to mediate, we are disappointed the plaintiffs' counsel felt it necessary to share this news publicly during the Women's World Cup and create any possible distraction from the team's focus on the tournament and success on the field," U.S. Soccer said Saturday.

The federal class-action lawsuit was filed March 8 by nearly 30 players, including all of the World Cup roster. Players alleged U.S. Soccer of systemic gender-based pay discrimination and unequal marketing and playing, travel and training conditions compared to the men's team.

The lawsuit was filed under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

"We're so focused on [Monday's] game against Spain and that's what's important for us right now," defender Ali Krieger said Saturday, "and we'll deal with everything once it comes."

The U.S. women's team moved to the round of 16 with a 2-0 victory over Sweden on Thursday at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France, to close Group F play. The United States will play Group B runner-up Spain on Monday at noon EDT.

The U.S. women's team breezed through the first round of the tournament with a dominating 13-0 win over Thailand on June 11 and a 3-0 win over Chile last Sunday.