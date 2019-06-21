Former Spanish national team striker Fernando Torres joined Japan's Sagan Tosu last season after playing the bulk of his career in the Premier League. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Soccer icon Fernando Torres has decided to retire from the sport.

The Spanish striker announced the move Thursday. Torres, 35, began his senior career in 2001 at Athletico Madrid. Torres also had spells at Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan before heading to Japan in 2018 to play for Sagan Tosu.

He also scored 38 goals in 110 appearances for the Spanish national team. Torres scored more than 100 goals during his decorated soccer career.

"After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career," Torres tweeted. "Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00 a.m., local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details. See you there."

Liverpool and Chelsea offered well-wishes for Torres on Twitter following his announcement. The Premier League clubs also tweeted highlights of the striker during his time with the Reds and the Blues.