Patriots owner Robert Kraft receiving Genesis Prize, $1M

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (L) has made at least 100 trips to Israel, dating back to his honeymoon with late wife Myra Kraft.

June 20 (UPI) -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will receive the Genesis Prize Thursday for his philanthropic endeavors in Israel.

Sources told NFL Network and the Jerusalem Post that Kraft will also receive $1 million as part of the award. The Genesis Prize Foundation said it will donate those funds to causes that combat antisemitism and "efforts to delegitimize the state of Israel."

"I am honored to receive the Genesis Prize and thank The Genesis Prize Foundation for its recognition and willingness to direct my prize monies to such worthy causes," Kraft told the Genesis Prize website.

"This award amplifies my ability to raise both awareness and additional funds to fight antisemitism, attempts to delegitimize Israel and other forms of prejudices. It is important that we continue to support organizations that focus on combating prejudices by building bridges and uniting people of different backgrounds."

Kraft has made at least one hundred trips to Israel, dating back to his honeymoon. He has made significant donations to causes throughout Israel, including in Jerusalem. He is currently in Israel with more than a dozen current and former Patriots players and significant others.

Drew Bledsoe, Vince Wilfork, Stephon Gillmore, Stephen Gostkowski and Ty Law are among the former and current players on the trip this year.

Kraft, 78, is facing charges that he paid for sex during January visits to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. He has pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial. In May, A Florida judge granted Kraft's motion to suppress a surveillance video in the solicitation case.

Kraft has a net worth of $6.6 million, according to Forbes.