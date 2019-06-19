QB Brett Favre staying retired; Instagram announcement was fake

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre hasn't played in the NFL since 2010 and says he doesn't plan on coming out of retirement. File Photo by Frank Polich/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Legendary quarterback Brett Favre says he isn't coming out of retirement. An Instagram announcement declaring his return to the NFL, he said, was a hoax.

Favre, 49, says his Instagram was hacked Tuesday, before a post surfaced saying he plans to return in 2020.

"A true champion sticks to his or her calling," the caption read on the post. "I will be coming out of retiremnt and making my return to play in the NFL for the 2020 season. Stay tuned for more news!"

Favre told TMZ Sports that the announcement was fake. The post was deleted shortly after it was published.

The 11-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time NFL MVP, 1997 Super Bowl XXXI champion and 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee last played in the NFL in 2010.

While Favre's professional gridiron days might be long gone, he still has plenty of zip on his spiral. Favre tossed some footballs at a performance center during the 2017 off-season. Traction Sports Performance posted video of Favre during the session, showing that he still has a lot of velocity on his throws.

Favre ranks No. 5 all-time in game-winning drives and No. 3 all-time in total offense. He also ranks No. 1 in interceptions, pass attempts and times sacked.